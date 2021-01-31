Here Are Some of the Cheapest Data Plans on Offer by Airtel, Vi, BSNL and Jio

In India, most users are dependent on a fixed data plan, which comes bundled with their monthly or yearly subscription. Sometimes, however, that data gets spent quite quickly (we all have faced this issue once in our life) and the lack of mobile data brings boredom to users faster than we can say the word recharge. If you too are facing this issue or keep suffering from the lack of mobile data, you might want to know about the cheapest data packs on offer from India’s largest telecom service providers, which can help you during the lack of access to the internet. Here is a list of some of the cheapest plans from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi), which can help you in situations where you can’t pull through till the end of the day and need a quick data top-up.

Note: BSNL’s plans are varying from place to place, the particular data pack mentioned in this article is for Rajasthan.

Vi Cheapest Data Plan (Rs 16)

Vodafone Idea, better known as Vi offers one of the cheapest data plans in this list. The cheapest recharge costs only Rs 16, offering 1GB of mobile data with a validity of 24 hours.

The next cheapest plan on offer costs Rs 48, with 3GB of data with a validity of 28 days. Do note, these plans do not come with additional calling or messaging capabilities.

Jio Cheapest Data Plan (Rs 11)

The cheapest plan to be featured in this list, Jio offers 1GB of data with a validity similar to that of the existing plan that the user is on.

The next best option is priced at Rs 21, with 2GB of additional data, with the same validity clause holding true here.

Like Vi’s data plan, this is only a data plan, with messaging or calls being omitted as part of this mini-pack.

Airtel Cheapest Data Plan (Rs 48)

The most expensive plan on offer in this list, Airtel’s data plan starts at Rs 48, with 3GB of data on offer. This is valid for 28 days.

BSNL Cheapest Data Plan (Rs 19)

BSNL, the final telecom provider on our list provides it’s cheapest data plan at a cost of Rs 19. Dubbed Mini_19, this plan is valid for one calendar day, with 1GB of data on offer.

The next best option on offer costs Rs 56 with 10GB of data and access to Zing. This is valid for a duration of 10 calendar days.