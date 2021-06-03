Connect Broadband New Plans Offer ISD Calling and OTT Benefits

Connect Broadband is a rising Internet Service Provider (ISP) that only offers services in only two circles of India at the moment. The ISP has just announced new ‘Entertainment Plans’ that will come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits and also offer ISD calling minutes. On top of that, the new plans are poised to offer unlimited data at no extra cost. Major OTT platforms including ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Eros Now and more will now be available for users with the new Entertainment plans for the company. Let’s take a look at all the new plans which have launched today.

Connect Broadband Plans That Offer ISD Calling and OTT Benefits

There are five plans from the company which offer ISD calling and OTT benefits to the users. The interesting thing here is that all the five plans offer 100 Mbps speed only. These five plans cost Rs 799, Rs 901, Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301, and Rs 1,601.

The Rs 799 plan offers no OTT benefits but there are 500 minutes of ISD calling to the USA/Canada included. The Rs 901 plan offers 750 minutes of ISD calling to the USA/Canada and there are OTT benefits of ShemarooMe, Voot Select, and Eros Now.

Further, the Rs 1,001 plan offers 1,000 minutes of ISD calling to the USA/Canada and OTT benefits of ShemarooMe, Sony Special, Voot Select, and Zee5 Premium. Moving on to the Rs 1,301 plan, it offers 1,500 minutes of ISD calling to the USA/Canada and OTT benefits of Zee5 Premium, VOOT Select, ShemarooMe, EROS Now, EPIC ON, and Gaana Plus.

Lastly, with the Rs 1,601 plan, users get 2,000 minutes of ISD calling to the USA/Canada and OTT benefits of Zee5 Premium, Sony Premium, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, VOOT Select, ShemarooMe, EROS Now, and EPIC ON.

Note that all of these plans are currently available in Punjab. Users in Jammu & Kashmir will get plans different from the ones mentioned above. All of the plans come with unlimited data which has a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit of 3.3TB or 3,300GB. Further, users are eligible to get a free STD voice calling connection with all the plans mentioned above.

The price of all the plans mentioned above is exclusive of GST.