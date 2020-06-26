COAI Signs MoU with 5G-ACIA to Promote 5G Mobile Communications in India

COAI and 5G-ACIA will identify the topics of common interest and work closely to shape and promote 5G mobile communications in vertical industries

    The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has signed a non-profitable MoU with 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) which is the working party of ZVEI to shape and promote 5G mobile communications in different vertical industries with a special focus on manufacturing and process industry. The partnership between COAI and 5G-ACIA will primarily focus on the 5G needs in the manufacturing and process industry. The MoU between COAI and 5G-ACIA has been signed for three years under which both the bodies will identify topics of common interest and work to strengthen the relationship and build closer cooperation on common agenda by joint meetings, promotional activities and other initiatives.

    Partnership Will Shape Industrial 5G Mobile Communications: COAI Director-General

    COAI director general Rajan Mathews shared his opinion about the collaboration and stated that the partnership would be beneficial and build on insights and learnings to shape 5G mobile communications and technology effectively. COAI has been already working towards the advancement of modern communication in the country, and it already represents all the telecom operators, technology and digital service companies to ensure that the development of the entire industry takes place without any hassle.

    Dr. Andreas Muller, Bosch and Chairman of the 5G-ACIA stated that 5G would have a significant impact on the way how manufacturing and process industries will be designed, operated and maintained. India is one of the most lucrative powerhouses, and the manufacturing sector already contributes 15% of the overall GDP of the economy. The entire globe is eyeing of the development which India will achieve in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and high-performance wireless communication services as provided by 5G. COAI and 5G-ACIA will work with one common goal, and that would be to make 5G a big success in India.

    Reliance Jio Will Play Major Role in 5G Development

    The largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio will play a major role in the development of 5G in India. Reliance Industries, in its annual report, stated that the network assets of Reliance Jio would have a major role in the development of 5G in India. The telco has 5G ready network, and its extensive fiber assets will have a crucial role in developing 5G ecosystem in India.

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

