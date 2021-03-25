How to Change Your Airtel Broadband Plan in Simple Steps?

To give other broadband providers a run for their money, Airtel offers unlimited data across all the broadband plans. After Jio entered the broadband segment, Airtel has been offering multiple benefits and services to broadband users to amalgamate its market share. The broadband arm of Airtel offers affordable broadband connections starting at just Rs 499 with an internet speed of 40mbps, unlimited data and calling services. So, if you are looking forward to changing your broadband plan, here’s how you can do it. Read till the end.

Steps to Change Your Broadband Plan

Airtel broadband users can change their plan using the Customer Care and the Airtel Thanks App.

Customer Care: Before the apps were introduced, customer care was the only way to contact the company for queries and troubles. And if you still prefer customer care and want to utilize its service, call 121 or 199 using the registered Airtel number. Once you reach the customer care executive, you can ask them to change your plan.

Airtel Thanks App: When compared to customer care service, using the Airtel Thanks app is much easier. If you have not already installed the app, go to the Play Store or Apple store and download it. Once the Airtel Thanks App is installed, sign in using your registered phone number and OTP. Go to ‘More’ and click on ‘My Airtel’.

Then go to ‘Manage My Account’. Select your broadband connection account and select ‘My Plan’. You will see different broadband plans appearing on your screen for you to select from. Once you find the plan as per your liking, select it and follow the steps that appear on the screen. After you have completed all the steps, you will receive a confirmation to confirm your change.

More Benefits of Airtel Thanks App

You can use the Airtel Thanks App to make various payments and recharge prepaid numbers and check the last bills. Also, using the app is much cumbersome.