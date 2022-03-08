BSNL Rs 749 Broadband Plan Better than Airtel’s 100 Mbps Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a 100 Mbps plan just like Airtel, but for Rs 50 lesser. While it is not a big difference, something is always better than nothing. BSNL’s 100 Mbps plan isn’t only more affordable but also offers over-the-top (OTT) benefits that Airtel’s plan doesn’t. It is worth noting that BSNL offers two 100 Mbps broadband plans, and we are only talking about the Rs 749 plan here. There’s a Rs 799 plan as well, which is very identical to the plan offered by Bharti Airtel. Anyway, let’s check out the benefits of the 100 Mbps plans we are talking about and see why BSNL’s plan is better.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 749 Plan With 100 Mbps Internet Speed Compared to Airtel’s Rs 799 Plan

The Rs 749 broadband plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre comes with 100 Mbps internet speed and offers users 1TB or 1000GB of internet data. Post consumption of 1000GB data, the internet speed drops to 5 Mbps.

Airtel’s 100 Mbps plan, which comes for Rs 799, offers 3.3TB of internet data to the users. Airtel’s plan here offers way more data to the users. However, a thing worth noting here is that 1TB of data is also more than sufficient for most of the households in India.

Moving on, Airtel doesn’t offer any additional OTT benefits with its 100 Mbps plan. However, BSNL offers subscriptions to multiple OTT platforms, including SonlyLIV Premium, YuppTV Live, ZEE5 Premium, and more. Further, BSNL promises a discount of up to Rs 500 (90%) on the first month’s bill.

Note that both the companies also offer a free fixed-line voice calling connection with their 100 Mbps plans. Also, the prices mentioned above don’t include 18% GST, which will be chargeable when the final bill arrives. Airtel’s plan is not bad, to be honest, but the Rs 749 plan from BSNL is a better deal with OTT benefits included.