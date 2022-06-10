BSNL Prepaid Plans That Will Keep Your Pockets from Burning

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

BSNL’s STV_49 is a great option for users looking for a budget plan. With this plan, users get 20 days of validity along with 1GB of data and 100 minutes of voice calling. This is not a heavy data plan, but perfect for people who want to keep it for their secondary SIM.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is telco you can turn towards if you want a prepaid plan that’s truly affordable.
  • BSNL’s STV_49 is a great option for users looking for a budget plan.
  • If you want a complete 30 days plan, you can go for the STV_147.

Follow Us

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a telco you can turn to if you want a prepaid plan that’s truly affordable. BSNL doesn’t have 4G services, and that is potentially one of the reasons why the telco can’t price its plans the same as the private operators. Thus, many users can keep BSNL SIM as a secondary SIM option on their devices. However, if you live in an area where BSNL’s networks can deliver a good experience, then it can also be a primary option for you. Here are some of the prepaid plans that you can take a look at if you want an affordable BSNL prepaid plan.

BSNL Prepaid Plans Which are Truly Affordable and Keep Your Budget in Check

BSNL’s STV_49 is a great option for users looking for a budget plan. With this plan, users get 20 days of validity along with 1GB of data and 100 minutes of voice calling. This is not a heavy data plan but perfect for people who want to keep it for their secondary SIM.

However, if you are looking for more data, you can go with STV_87. With this plan, users get a service validity of 14 days with 1GB of daily data. Post the consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data; the speed reduces to 40 Kbps. There’s, of course, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day offered to the users as well.

In case you don’t care about data at all and just want a voice calling benefit, then you can go for the STV_99. This prepaid plan comes with a complete validity of 22 days and offers truly unlimited data to the users.

If you want a complete 30 days plan, you can go for the STV_147. This plan comes with 30 days validity, of course, along with 10GB of lump-sum data along with BSNL Tunes and unlimited voice calling. The BSNL website doesn’t mention any SMS benefits included with this plan.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

BSNL Prepaid Plans That Will Keep Your Pockets from Burning

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments