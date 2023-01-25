BSNL’s Prepaid Plan with Truly Unlimited Data is Still a Unique Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been offering a truly unique prepaid plan to its customers for a very long time. The state-run telco has not changed the benefits of this plan or price, for that matter, as it is a prepaid plan that has no competition at all. We are talking about the prepaid plan from the company that offers truly unlimited data. This is a plan that has literally zero competition in the industry, as apart from Vi's postpaid plans, there are no mobile plans that offer truly unlimited data. The plan that is being referred to here is TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with 56 Days Validity

BSNL Truly Unlimited Data Prepaid Plan, What Do You Get?

BSNL's truly unlimited data prepaid plan comes for Rs 398. It carries a total service validity of 30 days. There's no fair usage policy (FUP) limit applicable on the plan. Users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. There are no other additional benefits bundled with this plan. Honestly, if this plan also brought OTT benefits for the consumers, it would have become the top choice for many high-paying customers.

But the sad reality is, BSNL doesn't have a wide-scale 4G presence yet. There are a few 4G sites spread in different parts of the country, but that's not enough to give a good experience to consumers. BSNL is expected to start rolling out its 4G using homegrown technology in the second half of 2023.

Read More - Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Hosur

This plan from BSNL is a truly exceptional offer because of the simple reason that many people are working from their homes today. This means that they need a ton of data not just for work but also for their entertainment needs. The Rs 398 plan from BSNL is the only prepaid plan you can get in the Indian market that offers truly unlimited data without any FUP limits.

If more users subscribe to this plan, BSNL would be able to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure, ultimately boosting its overall revenues. This plan, coupled with 4G networks, could be a game changer for BSNL. However, the state-run telco has delayed the launch of 4G several times, and thus, there's no guarantee that it will launch it even in the second half of 2023. But kudos to BSNL for envisioning a prepaid plan like this.