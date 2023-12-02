BSNL Prepaid Plan with 75 Days Validity and 2GB Daily Data Under Rs 500

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has an amazing 75-day service validity prepaid plan for consumers. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data as well. But the best part is that it is priced under Rs 500. While BSNL's prepaid plan is a lot cheaper here, the fact that you don't get PAN-India 4G with it is the real deal breaker for many. However, within a few days, we could see BSNL's 4G network being launched in many parts of the country. Today, the plan that we are talking about can become a great value deal for customers who are living under its 4G coverage. Check out the details below.









BSNL Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 499 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The additional benefits of this plan are BSNL Tunes, Zing and GAMIUM Premium subscription. After the 2GB data on a given day, the speed for the consumer will drop down to 40 Kbps. Note that the Rs 499 plan used to come with 80 days of service validity.

Read More - BSNL 4G to Arrive in Southern States after Punjab

BSNL, in an indirect manner, has implemented a tariff hike on the Rs 499 plan. Despite that, it remains a value buy for consumers compared to what they get from the private telcos. It is definitely not a plan you would recharge with to keep the secondary SIM active. This plan is beneficial for consumers who are using their BSNL connection as the primary SIM.

Read More - BSNL Reports a Net Loss of Rs 1484 Crore for Q2 FY24

BSNL is expected to launch 4G with Punjab and some other states in South India. By June 2024, BSNL is likely going to complete its 4G rollout and then shift focus to 5G, said CMD PK Purwar. For Q2 FY24, BSNL posted a net loss of Rs 1484 crore. The telco's net loss remained consistent with what it posted in the first quarter.