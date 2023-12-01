Telekom Slovenije Surpasses 200,000 Fixed Broadband Users



Slovenian operator, Telekom Slovenije, announced this week that it has surpassed 200,000 retail fixed broadband users. The state-backed operator said this momentous occasion was celebrated by providing the user of the jubilee connection in Maribor with a two-year subscription to the NEO package and the NAJ mobile package.

Also Read: Telekom Slovenije Sets Up First Demo Environment for Private Mobile 5G Network









Growth Across Segments

The company said this achievement reflects Telekom Slovenije's continued growth across all business segments, notably with a 0.6 percent increase in retail fixed broadband connections in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. As of June, the company surpassed 197,344 fixed broadband connections, and this week, the number crossed the 200,000 mark.

Telekom Slovenije FWA

Further, Telekom Slovenije said it now enables an immediate connection to fixed broadband services, including Internet, television, and fixed telephony. Users can now access these fixed services through both the 4G and 5G networks, providing speeds of up to 300 Mbps downlink and up to 50 Mbps uplink via the upgraded mobile network.

Seamless Installation Experience

New subscribers to the NEO A, NEO B, and NEO C packages receive a modem and up to three NEO Smartboxes for a hassle-free installation experience. The services work immediately after installation and users are connected to the network via a premium mobile network, said the company.

Telekom Slovenije highlights the NEO TV platform saying, "The NEO platform with practically flawless voice control in Slovenian, with a renewed and upgraded user interface that ensures a superior user experience, and an extremely rich selection of TV content for all tastes, has practically no competition in the Slovenian space. And when you try it, then you simply know it."

Also Read: Telekom Deutschland FTTH Network Reaches Over 7 Million Homes

Transition to NEO TV Platform

Starting November 28, all Telekom Slovenije television subscribers transitioned to NEO, the most modern TV platform in the Slovenian market. This change marked the discontinuation of the older BOX S TV communicators manufactured by Netgem, ensuring a seamless and advanced user experience for all subscribers.