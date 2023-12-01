Canada Concludes 3800 MHz Spectrum Auction, Awarding 4,099 Licences



Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) announced yesterday, November 30, 2023, the conclusion of the country’s 3800 MHz spectrum auction, resulting in 4,099 licenses awarded to 20 Canadian bidders, including 870 licenses to small and regional providers across the country. ISED said more spectrum made available through the 3800 MHz spectrum auction will mean a faster rollout of 5G services and improved rural connectivity.

Payment Schedule

Bidding in the 3800 MHz spectrum auction began on October 24, 2023, and ended on November 24, 2023, with 98 rounds of bidding taking place over 21 business days. Winners purchased licenses valued at CAD 2.16 billion, which will be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund administered by the Receiver General of Canada. According to the Canadian Government, winning bidders have until January 17, 2024, to submit 20 percent of their total final payment, with the remaining 80 percent due on May 29, 2024.

Small Providers

ISED stated that when combined with the results of the 3500 MHz auction, small and regional providers have doubled their spectrum holdings, further strengthening their ability to offer competitive services. 95 percent of the licenses were allocated, including licenses in all rural and remote service areas, to companies that will provide mobile coverage and/or fixed wireless services to consumers across Canada.

"These auction results will improve Canada’s high-quality networks in every part of the country. They will also support the deployment of high-quality wireless services so consumers and businesses across Canada, including those in rural and remote regions, can enjoy the transformative benefits of the latest wireless technologies," said ISED in a statement.

Licenses include strong deployment obligations that require companies to “use or lose” the spectrum within ambitious timelines. The provisional results of the 3800 MHz Auction include the following: