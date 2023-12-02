Airtel Launches 5G FWA Service in Uganda

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel Uganda has launched Uganda's first 5G Home Broadband Device, offering speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G.

Highlights

  • Airtel 5G Home Broadband Device Priced at UGX 250,000.
  • Connect up to 64 devices effortlessly.
  • Airtel Uganda claims 10x faster speeds than 4G.

Follow Us

Airtel Launches 5G FWA Service in Uganda
Airtel Uganda has announced the launch of Uganda's first 5G Home Broadband Device (FWA Device) to enhance connectivity in Uganda. The company revealed the introduction of the 5G Router during the Airtel - Wednesday Night Golf monthly mug tournament held at Uganda Golf Club on November 29, 2023, according to a LinkedIn update shared by the company.

Also Read: Airtel Uganda Rolls Out 5G Network




5G Home Broadband device

The 5G Home Broadband device is priced at UGX 250,000 and will enable users to seamlessly connect up to 64 devices, ensuring everyone enjoys fast and reliable internet connectivity via the company's 5G network, launched earlier this year, as reported by TelecomTalk. The company claims that this is the first 5G Home Broadband device on Uganda's first 5G Network.

Also Read: Airtel Uganda Announces the Launch of eSIM

Airtel Uganda 5G HBB Service

Commenting on the device's launch, Airtel Uganda said, "In August, we broke the news as the first network to pioneer the revolutionary 5G setup. Now, building on that groundbreaking achievement, we proudly stand as the first network to introduce the 5G Home Broadband (HBB) in Uganda, setting new standards in the realm of connectivity."

"Imagine monitoring your business complex in real-time, ensuring everything is in perfect order, all through the seamless connectivity of our 5G HBB device. Picture enhancing your home security, allowing you the peace of mind to take time off and indulge in more rounds of golf. With the 5G HBB device, we empower our customers to confidently embrace the digital future and enhance their lifestyle," Airtel Uganda added.

Also Read: Airtel Uganda Expands 5G Network to Several Prominent Locations

Airtel also mentioned that its customers can visit any of the service centres for installation support. The installed sites will accommodate new emerging technologies such as the 5G HBB device for home connectivity.

According to Airtel Uganda, its Airtel 5G Router offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G. The company further emphasised that the 5G Home Broadband device is more than just a product; it's a promise of a connected future where possibilities are limitless.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I personally haven't seen major benefits of SA over NSA. It will only affect Airtel if they price their plans…

Bharti Telecom Looking to Raise 80 Billion Rupees

Faraz :

Yes.. and completely depends on if Vi will be able to raise funds and roll-out 5G by then. If not,…

Indian Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake in Vodafone Idea…

shivraj roy :

After 2024 elections we’ll see major changes

Indian Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake in Vodafone Idea…

Faraz :

telecomtalk.info/trai-telecom-operators-report-5g-users-separately/697253/ 7 months ago we heard that Trai will report number of 5G customers separately but haven't seen that become…

5G Subscriptions in India Expected to Reach 130 Million by…

Suman Dutta :

Ye aukat ki baat hai. Chindi chor ka kaam nehi.

Bharti Telecom Looking to Raise 80 Billion Rupees

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments