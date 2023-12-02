Airtel Launches 5G FWA Service in Uganda



Airtel Uganda has announced the launch of Uganda's first 5G Home Broadband Device (FWA Device) to enhance connectivity in Uganda. The company revealed the introduction of the 5G Router during the Airtel - Wednesday Night Golf monthly mug tournament held at Uganda Golf Club on November 29, 2023, according to a LinkedIn update shared by the company.

5G Home Broadband device

The 5G Home Broadband device is priced at UGX 250,000 and will enable users to seamlessly connect up to 64 devices, ensuring everyone enjoys fast and reliable internet connectivity via the company's 5G network, launched earlier this year, as reported by TelecomTalk. The company claims that this is the first 5G Home Broadband device on Uganda's first 5G Network.

Airtel Uganda 5G HBB Service

Commenting on the device's launch, Airtel Uganda said, "In August, we broke the news as the first network to pioneer the revolutionary 5G setup. Now, building on that groundbreaking achievement, we proudly stand as the first network to introduce the 5G Home Broadband (HBB) in Uganda, setting new standards in the realm of connectivity."

"Imagine monitoring your business complex in real-time, ensuring everything is in perfect order, all through the seamless connectivity of our 5G HBB device. Picture enhancing your home security, allowing you the peace of mind to take time off and indulge in more rounds of golf. With the 5G HBB device, we empower our customers to confidently embrace the digital future and enhance their lifestyle," Airtel Uganda added.

Airtel also mentioned that its customers can visit any of the service centres for installation support. The installed sites will accommodate new emerging technologies such as the 5G HBB device for home connectivity.

According to Airtel Uganda, its Airtel 5G Router offers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G. The company further emphasised that the 5G Home Broadband device is more than just a product; it's a promise of a connected future where possibilities are limitless.