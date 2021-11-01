BSNL Offers Fibre Ultra Broadband Plan for a Whopping Rs 35976

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the top player in providing broadband Internet services in India. The state-run telco is always on the move updating its offerings in both the mobile and the broadband segment. Last year, when the telco had announced new Bharat Fibre plans, they were only brought in under a promotional offer. However, a few days back, the state-run telco announced that it is regularising most of its popular fiber broadband plans. This meant that multiple Bharat Fibre plans were here to stay. Further, the users could now finally look up to purchasing long-term validity broadband plans from BSNL.

One of the most popular broadband plans from the company is the ‘Fibre Ultra’ plan. It offers 300 Mbps of speed for a monthly cost of Rs 1,499. While it is expensive, the plan comes with 4TB or 4,000GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data and also offers a free landline connection with an unlimited voice calling facility. Further, users are also entitled to receive a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with this plan. Post consumption of the FUP data, users will get data at speeds of up to 4 Mbps only.

Note that the downloading and uploading speed offered by the plan is the same.

The Fibre Ultra plan was also regularised by the company. This means that it is also available in long-term validities.

BSNL Fibre Ultra Plan for One Year

The BSNL Fibre Ultra plan is available for one year for users across the nation. It costs Rs 17,988 but also offers one month of additional service without any cost to the users. The benefits of the plan remain the same, which is 4TB monthly FUP data, landline connection with unlimited voice calling, 300 Mbps speed, and a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium pack.

This plan is further available for two years; let’s take a look at that.

BSNL Fibre Ultra Plan for Two Years

BSNL Fibre Ultra plan can be purchased for two years as well. Here, the plan will cost Rs 35,976 but will also offer three months of additional service without any cost to the users. Thus, purchasing the two years or 24 months plan will give the users 27 months of service. Again, there’s no change in the benefits of the plan.

Users will keep getting 4TB of data every month, along with a free landline connection and a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with 300 Mbps of speed.

This plan is available almost in every telecom circle in the country. This is the highest speed broadband plan offered by BSNL.

It would have been great to see if BSNL had bundled a few more over-the-top (OTT) benefits with the Fibre Ultra plan for long-term validities. There are more fiber broadband plans from the state-run telco that is available for the long-term now after their regularisation. The company is offering extra validity on the purchase of all of these plans for the long term.

Note that the price of the plans mentioned above doesn’t include GST or the additional charges that may entail with the purchase of a new connection.