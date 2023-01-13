BSNL is Offering free Single Band Wi-Fi Router

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a free single-band Wi-Fi router to customers with their Bharat Fibre broadband connections. BNSL Bharat Fibre is one of the largest players in the fixed-line internet services market in India. BSNL has said that customers who are going for long-term plans would be getting a free router from the company. Note that this offer is only applicable to new connections. The single-band Wi-Fi router is enough for BSNL customers as the maximum speed plan that you can purchase from the company offers 300 Mbps speed. There are things that customers will have to keep in mind to get the free Wi-Fi router.

BSNL Single Band Wi-Fi Router, Get it for Free this Way

BSNL users can get the single-band Wi-Fi ONT for free if they commit to a payment of six months. This basically means that if you get a six months plan from the telco, you are eligible to get a free Wi-Fi router from the company. But users have to purchase the following plans for six months if they want it for free: Fibre Basic Plus, Fibre Super Star Premium Plus, and Fibre Premium Plus OTT.

BSNL is Also Offering Free Installation

BSNL is offering free installation of broadband connections to customers who are going for either of the DSL or fibre broadband connections. BSNL charges Rs 250 for the DSL connections and Rs 500 for the fibre broadband connections. However, until March 31, 2023, this charge will be waived off for the customers.

BSNL Bharat Fibre offers several broadband plans to customers. For the new customers who aren't aware of the kind of service they can expect from BSNL, one of the safest options is to go for the Rs 329 plan. This amount doesn't include the taxes, however, is still pretty affordable and comes with 20 Mbps of speed and 1TB of data.

There are also 30 Mbps plans that you can go for. A free Wi-Fi router with free installation can become a pretty good deal for Indian customers. BSNL Bharat fibre is already present in most areas of the country.

BSNL is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the nation. The state-run telecom operator also offers fixed-line broadband services to businesses/enterprises. You don't need to rush for purchasing a new a BSNL broadband connection because the company keeps on coming out with promotional offers from time to time. You can take advantage of these offers to get the best deal.