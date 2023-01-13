Airtel 5G Plus Comes to Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya and 3 More Cities

Airtel 5G Plus has now reached three more cities of Bihar, apart from Patna. The three new cities of Bihar that have got the 5G Plus services from Airtel are - Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, and Bhagalpur. In addition, Airtel has announced 5G Plus services for two cities of Jharkhand - Ranchi and Jamshedpur. Airtel 5G Plus has now reached 33 cities of India. Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone) for customers throughout the country and plans to reach every corner by March 2024. 5G NSA means that 5G network can run on top of the existing 4G network. Let's take a look at the coverage areas of 5G Plus in the cities announced above.

Airtel 5G Plus in Muzaffarpur

These are the areas of Muzaffarpur where 5G Plus is available - Mithanpura, Motijheel, Brahmpura, Juran Chapra, Ramdayalu, MIT, SKMCH, Chakkar Maidan, Bairiya, Sutapatti, Chata Chowk, Gobarshahi, and Khabra.

Airtel 5G Plus in Bodh Gaya

Airtel 5G Plus is available for customers in Bodh Gaya in the following areas: Kalchakra Maidan, Mahabodhi temple, Pachhati, Royal Residency, Bodh Gaya Hospital, and Domuhan Road.

Airtel 5G Plus in Bhagalpur

Airtel 5G Plus will be available for customers in Bhagalpur in the following areas: Kachahri Chowk, Khalifabaad Chowk, Sarai, SM College, Tilkamanjhi Chowk, Urdu Bazar, University Road, and Nath Nagar.

Airtel 5G Plus in Ranchi

Airtel 5G Plus will be available for customers in Ranchi in the following areas: Ranchi Railway Station, Main Road, Firayalal Chowk, Lalpur, Hinoo Chowk, Harmu, Piska More, Kanta Toli, Deepa Toli, Khelgaon, Booty More , and Rajendra Chowk.

Airtel 5G Plus in Jamshedpur

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the following areas of Jamshedpur: Sakchi Market, Bistupur, TELCO Colony, Tatanagar Railway Station, Sonari, Mango-Dimna Road, Kadma, PM Mall, and Bhubaneshwari Mandir area.

Airtel users can use Existing data plans on 5G until roll-out is complete. If you have a 4G SIM of Airtel, you can get access to Airtel's 5G networks in case you have a 5G phone. Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.