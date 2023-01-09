Amantya and BSNL Partner to Set Up Captive Private 5G Networks

Amantya Technologies, a global product engineering and system integration company, has announced that it has been empanelled as a Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) provider with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company. Both companies will together set up and maintain captive private 5G networks for customers in India. Amantya said that the partnership would give a boost to the private 5G networks in the nation and also help with enhancing Amantya's existing capabilities in the area. Enterprises can now get highly secure, ultra-reliable, low latency and high-throughput network access to enable automation.

Sanjay Bisen, Chief Technical Officer, Amantya Technologies, said, "Being empanelled as a CNPNP with BSNL is a big step forward for Amantya’s growing capabilities in the 5G ecosystem. 5G is critical in realizing the full potential of advanced technologies like IoT, AR VR, AI ML, robotics, V2X, etc. The BSNL partnership will further help us harness our private 5G solution, Astra 5G, to set up end-to-end secure private 5G networks including the spectrum for our clients."

An Interesting Partnership

This is an interesting partnership between Amantya Technologies and BSNL. It is interesting because BSNL doesn't have a lot of experience in offering private 5G network services. But the partnership would definitely be beneficial for Amantya Technologies as it would enable more trust for the company in the eyes of the Indian customers.

Amantya Technologies already offers a private 5G solution called Astra 5G, which is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging use cases of IoT that enterprises need today.