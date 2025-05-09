BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is giving a 5% discount on select prepaid plans and is also offering additional validity on some plans. This is a part of BSNL's Mother's Day offer. The offer will stay between May 7 to May 14, 2025. This offer is for all the prepaid users across telecom circles. The discount offer is available on three plans - Rs 2399, Rs 997, and Rs 599. The extra validity will be offered with two plans - Rs 1999 and Rs 1499 plans.









Let's take a look at what's different.

BSNL 5% Discount on Plans

The 5% discount is available on three plans - Rs 2399, Rs 997 and Rs 599. All of these are old plans, and when you recharge through the mobile app or the website of BSNL, you will be eligible to get a discount from the state-run telco.

BSNL Extra Validity Offer Plans

The Rs 1999 and Rs 1499 plans are coming with extra validity if the user recharges between the offer period. The Rs 2399 plan is coming with 380 days of validity, instead of the regular 365 days it comes with. The Rs 1499 plan on the other hand is coming with 365 days of service validity in the offer period, instead of the regular 336 days it comes with.

Note again that the offer period is between May 7 to May 14, 2025. Users who have recharged before the start date (May 7, 2025) or who recharge after the offer period ends (May 14, 2025), will not be eligible to get the said benefits. BSNL has the right to extend or finish the offer on its will. Interested users can simply go to the official website or mobile app of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The state-run telecom opreator has almost completed its target of 1 lakh 4G sites and thus users should be able to see some improvement in the services.