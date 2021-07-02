Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telecom operator in the country which lags in the 4G network department. However, it is also true that BSNL’s 4G network is still very sought after because of the reasons of quality assurance the speeds being offered by the public telecom operator. Even in the places where people are enjoying the 3G network of BSNL, they have reported having decent speeds which are even comparable to 4G speeds. One area where BSNL has been doing exceptionally well is the Kerala circle. In a new update, BSNL Kerala has brought up a new incentive for the people wishing to port to BSNL SIM.

BSNL MNP Port-In Offer Extended

Under this new offer, customers wishing to port to BSNL 4G SIM will be able to do so completely free of cost. Previously for the same job, the customers had to pay the 4G SIM cost which was Rs 20. The SIM port-in can be done at BSNL customer service centres or many retail outlets across Kerala. It is worth noting that this offer is only for the Kerala circle presently. It just so happens that Kerala is one of the strongest circles when it comes to BSNL 4G, offering great upload and download speeds to consumers.

There are some things to keep in mind before consumers go after this SIM port-in offering. They have to make a FRC (First Recharge Coupon) of Rs 100 or more, then only the free SIM offer would be available to the consumers.

The good thing about this new announcement from BSNL Kerala is that the offer was first supposed to be valid only until 30th June 2021, but BSNL Kerala has extended this offering to last until the end of September 2021.

Things to Keep in Mind

Transitioning to a BSNL 4G SIM is a very lucrative offer for the customers thinking of changing their telecom operator especially if they are in Kerala. It is also true that BSNL keeps on running multiple offers and it has some very attractive plans in its portfolio which will make the transition worth your while. For example 4% discount on recharge through My BSNL app.