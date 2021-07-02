BSNL 4G Plan That Leaves Behind Jio and Airtel’s Offerings

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), despite its struggles, offers some really great 4G plans to its customers. While there are very few 4G sites of the state-run telco in India, users can still recharge with these plans and keep consuming data and other benefits at 3G speeds. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two top operators of our country. Both the telecom companies compete heavily on providing the best offers to their users. However, BSNL offers a prepaid plan to the users which neither of the companies can compete with. Let’s take a look at that plan.

BSNL 4G Plan That’s Better than Offerings of Jio and Airtel

BSNL offers a Rs 599 plan. This plan comes with 5GB daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS/day. After consumption of 5GB daily data, the speed of the plan drops to 80 Kbps. There’s also a free subscription of Zing offered to the users with the plan. This plan carries a validity of 84 days.

Now, both Jio and Airtel offer users prepaid plans that are in the same price range but offer way fewer benefits. Jio offers a Rs 599 plan as well. But Jio caps the daily data limit at 2GB for the users and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are no special OTT benefits but a free subscription to a suite of Jio applications. This plan carries a validity of 84 days.

Coming to Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, offers a Rs 598 plan to the users. This plan comes with even lesser daily data, which is 1.5GB, and offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Apart from these benefits, there is a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium and other Airtel Thanks benefits. This plan also comes for 84 days.

It is remarkable that for essentially the same price, Bharti Airtel offers the least benefits followed by Jio, and the best plan is offered by BSNL. The only problem that BSNL is facing right now is that it doesn’t offer users PAN-India 4G coverage. Compared to that, both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offers users PAN-India 4G coverage along with a robust network experience with high downloading and uploading speeds. BSNL’s 4G plans are in place, and the telco is currently looking to select vendors who can help it in upgrading mobile sites across the nation. BSNL’s 4G networks should come to India by late 2022, which is very far from here.