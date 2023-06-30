BSNL and ECIL Partner to Drive Indigenous Technology Development

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has partnered with ECIL (Electronics Corporation of India Limited), a government enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, to promote indigenous technology development. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday, marking a step towards enhancing the telecom and IT sectors in India.

BSNL and ECIL Collaboration

The three-year alliance between BSNL and ECIL covers various product lines, including SDWAN, Smart Meters, Surveillance Systems, Cyber Security, eSCADA, and various telecom connectivity solutions.

According to the statement, the collaboration aims to create a robust ecosystem of cost-effective and valuable offerings that align with the government's "Make in India" initiative, encouraging domestic manufacturing and technology development.

BSNL and ECIL Expertise

BSNL offers a wide range of services for public, government, and private organizations in B2B and B2C markets. BSNL says they see this partnership as a way to evolve from a network services provider to a managed connectivity provider. By leveraging strategic partnerships within the IT and Telecom segments, BSNL aims to expand its offerings and enhance its position in the market.

ECIL, a government enterprise operating under the Department of Atomic Energy, specializes in critical projects of national importance, including defence, homeland security, aerospace, satellite communications, and networking. ECIL says it is aligning itself to manufacture SDWAN, routers, switches, GPON, and surveillance cameras to support the growth of the indigenous technology sector.

V Ramesh, Director of Enterprise BSNL, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance. He said, "BSNL informed that ECIL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge innovation of ECIL will be leveraged with the widespread network of BSNL across India to offer value-based offerings to customers across all B2B and B2C segments. The MOU enables BSNL to roll out indigenous offerings similar to 4G network rollout."

Dr A K Sharma, Director (Technical) at ECIL, highlighted the company's capabilities in developing telecom and IT equipment relevant to the market. He stressed on the fact that "ECIL is well equipped with systems and processes to develop Telecom and IT equipments of current relevance in the Telecom market and would be promoting proper supply chain management of the SDWAN, Routers, Radios, Switches which can be deployed by BSNL in their network."

The strategic alliance between BSNL and ECIL is poised to drive indigenous technology development, bolster the telecom and IT sectors, and contribute to the government's "Make in India" initiative.