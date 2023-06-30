Telefonica Germany Migrates Mycom OSI Service Assurance to Cloud for 5G Rollout

Mycom OSI has been chosen by Telefonica Germany to transfer its on-premise Mycom OSI deployment to the cloud. The move aims to support Telefonica Germany's 5G rollout, network densification, and expansion into enterprise services.

Highlights

  • Mycom OSI has been selected to migrate its Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to the cloud for Telefonica Germany.
  • The cloud-based offering aims to support Telefonica Germany's 5G rollout, network service quality, and expansion into enterprise services.
  • The cloud-based service assurance platform is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and supports Telefonica Germany's advanced 5G services.

Telefonica Germany has chosen Mycom OSI, a Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions provider, to transfer its Mycom OSI on-premise deployment to the cloud. The move aims to support Telefonica Germany's rapid 5G rollout, network densification, and expansion into enterprise services.

Mycom OSI's Role in Network Assurance

Under the agreement, Mycom OSI will operate its offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS), providing Telefonica Germany with a robust platform for data-driven decision-making. This platform will enable the delivery of predictive assurance and optimize resource usage, enhancing service reliability and performance. Additionally, Mycom OSI's pre-defined solutions will support network configuration and planning optimization for Telefonica Germany.

Telefonica Germany expressed its commitment to delivering an excellent network and service experience to its customers.

MYCOM OSI highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that Telefonica Germany's selection of their solutions demonstrates their alignment with Telefonica's technological priorities, including the modernization of Operations Support Systems (OSS).

MYCOM OSI's market Experience Assurance and Analytics (EAA) suite, combined with the agility and reliability of their Service Assurance SaaS offering, is an essential component of telco digital transformation, especially as new 5G networks and enterprise services are being introduced.

By migrating to the cloud, Telefonica Germany will benefit from enhanced agility, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to leverage data-driven insights to deliver exceptional network performance and customer experiences.

