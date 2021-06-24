BSNL 4G Plans That Are Worth the Money!

If you are unaware of what BSNL offers under its 4G prepaid plans portfolio, you will be surprised to see the value they bring to the table. BSNL 4G plans are very unique and offer a lot of data to the consumers for a very less amount of money.

    BSNL 4G

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers 4G plans even though it doesn’t have a PAN-India 4G network. There are a few customers of the telco who live in the region where it provides 4G network services. If you are unaware of what BSNL offers under its 4G prepaid plans portfolio, you will be surprised to see the value they bring to the table. BSNL 4G plans are very unique and offer a lot of data to the consumers for a very less amount of money. Here are all the BSNL 4G plans that are worth your money.

    BSNL 4G Plans Worth Your Money

    The first plan that you can purchase from the state-run telco today is ‘STV_247’. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days, and users get 3GB of daily data with the plan. Post the consumption of daily data limit; the speed drops to 80 Kbps. Further, there is 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling and free BSNL tunes, along with a subscription to Eros Now Entertainment services.

    Moving ahead, there is ‘STV_298’. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users, along with a free Eros Now subscription. However, it comes with a longer validity of 54 days and offers users 1GB of daily data (40 Kbps after the data limit reached).

    Then there are three more BSNL 4G plans that users must check out. These plans are – ‘STV_429’, ‘STV_499’, and ‘STV_WFH_599’. All of these plans come with the benefit of truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

    But these plans differ in terms of validity, data, and the additional benefits they provide to the users. The ‘STV_429’ comes with 1GB daily data (40 Kbps post daily limit) and Eros Now Entertainment services for 81 days.

    The ‘STV_499’, on the other hand, comes with 90 days of validity and offers users 2GB of daily data. Users also get a free Zing and BSNL Tunes subscription with this plan.

    Lastly, with the ‘STV_WFH_599’, users get 5GB daily data (80 Kbps post-consumption) for 84 days and a free subscription of Zing. There is also a data voucher called ‘TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398’. It offers users truly unlimited data without any restrictions for 30 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is no other additional benefit offered by BSNL.

    All of these plans are currently available from BSNL, and the telco might not offer one or more of the above-mentioned plans in select circles.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

