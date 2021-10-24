BSNL 4G Has a Role to Play in India’s Growth

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a major role to play in the growth of India. The state-run telecom operator has made some leaps to instil a little confidence in it when it comes to 4G. A few days back, a call was made over the indigenously developed 4G network of BSNL. This was a major development for the telco. India will be able to get rid of congested 4G networks with the help of BSNL’s 4G. In all fairness, though, the private telecom operators have improved their networks to an extent with the deployment of additional spectrum purchased in the March 2021 auctions. But that is not remotely enough to serve hundreds of millions of people in India. BSNL can change the outlook of network services in rural India.

BSNL Can Compete With Jio, Airtel, and Vi Heavily in Rural India

BSNL has a big opportunity to compete and win against the likes of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The telco just needs to expand its 4G networks very rapidly in rural India. This won’t give the private telecom operators a chance to compete with BSNL. One of the major benefits of BSNL being present in India is that it doesn’t run after profits the way private operators do.

BSNL has been a telecom operator that likes to reach the deepest and remotest parts of the country to ensure everyone gets access to connectivity regardless of where they are living. But the private operators don’t feel that way. Private operators focus on areas and regions where they can see economic benefits.

One of the benefits that BSNL will have with developing indigenous 4G is that it can also go towards 5G in the same manner. BSNL’s 4G plans with a strong 4G presence across the country can change the whole telecom sector of the country. At present, private operators aren’t threatened by BSNL. This is why the state-run telecom operator has the opportunity to play the underdog and create some magic with its 4G networks.