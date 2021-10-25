Vodafone Idea Broadband Plans You Should Look Out for

Vodafone Idea is also in the fiber broadband business through its subsidiary company, namely, You Broadband. The broadband subsidiary of Vodafone Idea (Vi) isn’t as big as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Jio, or Airtel’s FTTH business, but it is expanding. You Broadband has made multiple changes to its offerings in 2021. In cities like Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai and more, You broadband is offering very competitive internet plans. Today, we are listing some of the plans from the company that you can look out for.

Vodafone Idea Broadband Plans in India You Must Look Out for

As mentioned above, You Broadband isn’t that big of an FTTH company. But it offers services in some of the major cities of the country. In Mumbai, the company had revamped its plans earlier this year and made them super competitive to the offerings of Jio, Airtel, and BSNL.

We are listing some of the plans from You Broadband that the company offers in the Mumbai circle. You can choose plans with speeds of 40 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps. Note that none of these plans come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits. So if you are someone who wants OTT benefits or other additional benefits, go for FTTH plans from other operators.

The 40 Mbps plan starts at Rs 590 (inclusive of tax) for 30 days; likewise, the 60 Mbps plan starts at Rs 679 (including tax), the 100 Mbps plan starts at Rs 826 (including tax), the 150 Mbps plan starts at Rs 944 (including tax), and the 200 Mbps plan starts at Rs 1,062 (including tax).

All of these plans are also available for long-term validities. Users get 3.5TB or 3500GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. You Broadband also provides the users with a free Wi-Fi/modem. But it is only free after paying a one-time completely refundable security deposit of Rs 1,999.

The router provided by You Broadband supports dual-band connectivity and is ideal for high-speed FTTH plans. With the long-term broadband plans, customers also get additional days of service from the company. With the 90 days plan, users get five days of additional validity. With the 180 days or six months plan, users get ten days of additional validity and lastly, with the 365 days plan, users get 15 days of additional service from You Broadband.

You Broadband also offers voice combo plans to the users, but its tariffs are different from the unlimited plans. Again, neither of these plans come with OTT benefits which is sort of a disappointment.