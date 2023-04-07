BSNL 4 Prepaid Vouchers that Come with Eros Now Entertainment

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a very well-known telecom player in India run by the government, is offering four prepaid voice vouchers that come with Eros Now Entertainment services. Eros Now Entertainment is a major OTT (over-the-top) platform that has several movies and TV shows on it. BSNL users looking for prepaid plans that offer everything, including voice, data and SMS benefits, along with an OTT subscription, can go for these plans. Let's quickly go over these prepaid vouchers and check out their benefits.

BSNL Rs 247 Voice Voucher

BSNL's Rs 247 is the most affordable voice voucher that comes with the OTT benefit of Eros Now Entertainment. This plan offers customers unlimited voice calling along with 50GB of lump-sum data and 100 SMS/day. Additional benefits of this plan include BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment. This plan carries a short validity of 30 days.

BSNL Rs 269 Voice Voucher

BSNL's Rs 269 voice voucher comes with 28 days of service validity as well. This plan comes with 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Users get additional benefits of BSNL Tunes, Eros Now Entertainment services, Hardy Mobile Services, and more.

BSNL Rs 298 Voice Voucher

BSNL offers its Rs 298 voice voucher with unlimited voice calling and 1GB of daily data + 100 SMS/day. There is also the bundling of Eros Now Entertainment services. The validity of this plan is 52 days. The above-mentioned plans come with more benefits, but they offer lesser validity.

BSNL Rs 769 Voice Voucher

Launched just a few months back, the Rs 769 voice voucher from BSNL comes with 84 days of service validity. This plan brings customers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, BSNL Tunes, Eros Now Entertainment services, and unlimited voice calling. There are more benefits from Hardy Mobiles, Lystn music services, Zing, and more.

BSNL is on the path to launching homegrown 4G networks. Once that is done and its 4G is present across India, then the value of these prepaid plans would shoot to the sky as the private telcos are most likely going to increase the price of their 4G plans.