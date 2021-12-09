Broadband Plans Under Rs 800 from Airtel, BSNL, JioFiber, ACT, Excitel, Tata Sky

With prepaid data tariffs turning expensive and the increasing demand for home broadband, many customers are looking to shift to affordable broadband plans. Below are a few broadband plans under Rs 800 from Airtel, BSNL, JioFiber, ACT, Excitel, and Tata Sky.

BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 800

The government-owned telecom and internet service provider BSNL has recently discontinued its Rs 499 100GB CUL broadband plan and has launched a new quarterly payment method for its broadband plans. The new scheme enables the customer to avail 15 days of additional services without any charges or rentals by paying the advance rental for three months.

Although it cancelled its Rs 499 100GB CUL plan, BSNL still offers a starter broadband plan at Rs 449. Dubbed as Fibre Basic Plan, it offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. Post FUP limit, the speed will get reduced to 2Mbps. The users also get unlimited voice calling with this plan.

ACT Broadband Plans Under Rs 800

ACT is another ISP that launched a new broadband plan under Rs 800. The service provider launched an ‘ACT Welcome’ plan for Rs 549, offering unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed. For Coimbatore circle, the provider offers up to 750GB of data at 40Mbps speed.

JioFiber Broadband Plan Under Rs 800

JioFiber also has a broadband plan at Rs 399, offering truly unlimited internet at 30 Mbps speed. Although there are no OTT subscriptions for the plan, it offers unlimited voice calling.

Airtel Broadband Plans Under Rs 800

Airtel’s starter broadband plan costs Rs 499 and offers unlimited data with up to 40 Mbps speed, along with additional benefits including a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Excitel Broadband Plans Under Rs 800

Excitel is also an option to consider for the broadband plan at Rs 399 per month if you are willing to subscribe to the plan annually. Excitel offers unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed at Rs 399 per month, which comes to Rs 4788 for one year. The plan at Rs 499 per month provides data at 300 Mbps speed which comes to Rs 5988 annually. There is another Excitel broadband plan at Rs 699 per month to choose from, giving unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans Under Rs 800

Tata Sky, the joint venture of Tata Sons and Walt Disney, offers a 50 Mbps broadband plan for three months at a price tag of Rs 2097. On bifurcation, this comes around Rs 699 per month. The user can also avail unlimited landline calls. If to go slightly higher than Rs 800 budget, Tata Sky’s plan at Rs 950 per month offers 100 Mbps data and unlimited calling. The same plan gives a subscription for three months, six months and 12 months respectively for Rs 2700, Rs 4500 and Rs 8400, which comes down to Rs 900, Rs 750 and Rs 700 a month.