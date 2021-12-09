Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge Launched to Fast-Track 5G Development

Bharti Airtel has just announced the launch of ‘India Startup Innovation Challenge’. The telco has partnered with Invest India for the same, and the challenge will see early-stage Indian startups demonstrating solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Cloud Communications, digital entertainment, and digital advertising. The top 10 startups in the challenge will be receiving cash prizes as well get a chance to leverage Airtel’s Digital Innovation Lab and Global Partner System. The telco will also onboard select startups on the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Demonstrations that Will be a Part of Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge

The startups will be demonstrating innovative B2C or B2B use cases and applications that can leverage the ultra-low-latency and super high-speeds offered by 5G networks. Further, the startups will be showcasing the new generation of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that can help with powering the digital transformation journey of enterprises.

Then there are more things such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, and cloud communications that will be a part of the demonstrations. The applications for being a part of this program will close on January 24, 2022, and the results for the same will be announced on February 14, 2022.

As mentioned above, the telco will choose select startups which will be onboarded on the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. These startups will be able to hyper-scale their business with Bharti Airtel.

With the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, the companies can gain access to Airtel’s core platform strengths of network, data, payments, and distribution. They will also get access to advisory from Airtel’s executive team, which will further fast-track their growth process.

This program would also enable Bharti Airtel to understand the new and innovative 5G use-cases that are yet to be discovered. The new-age startups can potentially help the telco in building new use-cases while also fast-track their growth with Airtel’s resources.