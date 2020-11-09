Bharti Airtel, Vi, Reliance Jio Tariffs Among Lowest in the World



Rewheel Research in a report said that Indian telecom operators had the “lowest monthly price” for a 4G smartphone plan that offered at least 1000 voice minutes, 10GB data and 10 Mbps speed. The report released by the Finland based telecom research firm in early November compares the 4G and 5G monthly telecom prices among 168 telecom operators in 48 countries for the period ended September 2020. Rewheel Research said that Elisa Finland, a Finnish telecom operator had the “most competitive” telecom plan in the second half of 2020. The firm said that Canada was the country with the “least competitive” monthly telecom prices in the same period.

Reliance Jio Had Lowest Tariffs Across Multiple Segments

Rewheel Research highlighted that Reliance Jio was the operator with the “lowest monthly price” for smartphone plans across multiple tiers in the second half of 2020. The firm highlighted that Jio had the lowest monthly price for a smartphone plan with 100 minutes, 1GB data and 1 Mbps speed followed by Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel. Telus Canada was said to be the operator with “highest monthly price” for an identical smartphone plan. Rewheel Research said that the identical smartphone plan offered by Telus was around 16 times more expensive than the plan offered by Reliance Jio.

The largest wireless operator in India also said to have been the operator with “lowest monthly price” for a smartphone plan that offered at least 100GB data and 50 Mbps speed. Rewheel Research said that Rogers Canada was the operator with the “highest monthly price” for an identical smartphone plan. The firm highlighted that the identical plan offered by Rogers Canada was around 17 times more expensive than Jio.

In the third smartphone plan segment with at least 1000GB data and 100 Mbps speed, BITE Latvia was said to be the operator with “lowest monthly price.” Everything Everywhere (EE), a UK based telecom operator had the “highest monthly price” for an identical smartphone plan.

Mobile Tariffs in Canada, Greece Around 16 Times Higher Than India

While India was said to be the country in the second half of 2020 to offer “lowest monthly price,” Rewheel Research said that the tariffs in Canada and Greece were among the most expensive. The telecom research firm said that the mobile operators in Canada and Greece offered mobile plans with 1000 minutes, 10GB data and 10 Mbps speed, around 16 times higher than India.