Bharti Airtel Rs 148 Voucher Enables Free Access to Major OTT Platforms

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 148 voucher with 15GB of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data. This is a 4G data voucher meant for users looking to boost their data consumption. This data voucher can be added on top of an existing active eligible prepaid plan. The speciality of this particular data plan is not the data it brings to the table but the OTT platforms that it allows users to access.

Bharti Airtel Rs 148 Voucher Complete Details

The Rs 148 voucher from Bharti Airtel gives users access to the Airtel Xstream Mobile pack for 28 days. Under this offer, users can choose between one of the major OTT (over-the-top) platforms, including SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, Eros Now, HoiChoi, and Manorama Max. These OTT platforms can be accessed by the users via the Airtel Xstream mobile App.

The only catch is that users can only select one of the platforms to watch content via. It isn’t actually a bad deal. There are multiple options users can choose from. The OTT subscription to that platform will be available for 28 days.

Note that the validity of the data pack will be the same as the existing base prepaid pack. It is just the OTT subscription that will expire in 28 days. Again, as mentioned above, users will only be able to get access to the OTT content from a particular platform mentioned above when they download the Airtel Xstream mobile app. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

There are other Data packs users can choose from. The Rs 118 data pack comes with 12GB of data and will carry the same validity as the user’s base prepaid pack. There are no OTT benefits offered with this plan.

If you want an Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription with a data voucher from Airtel, you can go for the Rs 108 pack. This pack only offers 6GB of internet data, though.