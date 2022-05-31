OnePlus 9 5G Under Rs 30,000 Can be a Stellar Deal for Indians

OnePlus 9 5G, one of the flagship smartphones from the OnePlus 9 series launched in 2021, is now available at a very steep discount. The company has listed the device for Rs 37,999 on its website. Note that when the device had initially launched, its base model was selling for Rs 49,999. So, this is a discount of Rs 12,000 over the original price. Let’s check out how you can get the best deal on the OnePlus 9 5G today.

OnePlus 9 5G Price in India and How You Can Get the Best Deal

The OnePlus 9 5G could be purchased for Rs 37,999 in India right now. But, if users have a Citi Card, they will also be eligible to get a 10% discount on their purchase. There’s also a 10% cashback offer applicable on select America Express cards. With Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, users can get up to six months of no-cost EMI.

A 10% discount (Rs 3799) on this device would mean that its price would come under Rs 35,000. On top of this, OnePlus is also allowing users to exchange their old devices for new ones. Thus, if your existing smartphone is in a working condition, you can definitely exchange it to reduce the price of the OnePlus 9 under Rs 30,000. OnePlus is also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free to users when they purchase the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9, which is available for Rs 37,999 right now, comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s also a 12GB+256GB variant available for Rs 42,999.

Why Is OnePlus 9 5G Still a Good Deal?

OnePlus 9 will get three major OS updates and security patches for four years. This means it is a future proof device. Further, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which can still deliver a flagship power experience to the users.

The camera of the OnePlus 9 series has been finetuned by Hasselblad. If you can get this device for under Rs 30,000, you are getting a truly stellar deal.