Spotify Premium Duo Announced in India, Priced at Rs 149 per Month

Spotify is extensively adding new features to attract more listeners in the Indian market. Yesterday Spotify launched the real-time lyrics support in India as well as 25 other countries. Now the company is expanding the availability of Spotify Premium Duo in India as well as 54 other markets. For those who are not aware, Spotify Premium Duo offers a subscription for two people, usually couples. Not only this, but the most intriguing feature of the Spotify Premium Duo is also the access to exclusive ‘Duo Mix’ which is compiled by Spotify as per the music taste of both the users.

Spotify Premium Duo Will Offer Extensive Music and Podcast Catalogue

Spotify’s chief premium business officer Alex Norstrom stated that the company is proud to launch the Premium Duo feature in India as well as 54 other countries. Spotify Premium Duo includes extensive music and podcast catalogue which has been designed by the company as per the music taste of both the users. Not only this, with individual premium accounts, but users will also be able to listen and enjoy their beloved genre without any interference. Spotify revealed some information regarding the listeners and stated that more than 73 % of couples listen to music together to recall their happy and joyful memories. Not only this, but 63 % of the couples also stated that they listen to music together to make some unforgettable memories. Spotify gathered the data with the help of a user study.

Spotify Premium Duo: Price Structure

Spotify Premium Duo is priced at Rs 149 per month. As compared to the Spotify Premium Family Plan, the Spotify Premium Duo is a more intriguing and affordable option for customers. Spotify Premium Family plan is priced at Rs 179 per month. The announcement by Spotify comes just after the expiry of three-month free trials and heavily discounted plans. Spotify Premium Duo plan is one of the hottest deals which the company is offering in the current time. Customers will be able to access 50 million songs and million podcasts without hearing unwanted ads.