Bharti Airtel Boosts Enterprise Offerings With Cisco

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has launched new connectivity solutions for enterprises in the country. The new connectivity solution from the telco is based on Cisco’s Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) technology. This new solution announced by the telco will allow businesses, regardless of their size, to boost digital transformation for their customers. Further, this new solution from Airtel will enable organisations in delivering applications to users with better security, performance, and visibility.

Organisations will be easily able to deploy, migrate, design, configure, and manage their WAN infrastructure while instantly adapting to the real-time demands of their mobility, cloud computing, and digitisation initiatives.

Bharti Airtel’s VPN Solution Available Across India

Note that Bharti Airtel’s intelligent Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution centrally managed and automated by SD-WAN is available all across the country. This solution packs the full functionality of Cisco SD-WAN, including optimised multi-cloud connectivity, intelligent dynamic routing, visibility into applications and performance along with integrated security, everything on a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture.

The SD-WAN solution from Cisco can securely connect any user with any of the applications to provide the best user experience and helps in delivering secure access to the applications across multiple clouds. This new solution developed by Bharti Airtel and Cisco will enable businesses in India to deliver a better user experience to their customers.

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel is serving over one million businesses throughout the country. There is no doubt that the telco’s enterprise business is already very strong. With the addition of this new solution, Bharti Airtel will just add more ways of delivering services to enterprises. It is worth noting that this is not the first time Bharti Airtel has partnered up with or taking the help of Cisco. Both the companies have time and again launched new services and solutions that have changed the way enterprises, and end-users in India connect with each other today.