Archtop Fiber Completes Acquisition of GTel, Expanding Reach in New York

Archtop Fiber has acquired GTel, a family-owned telecommunications company based in Germantown, New York.

Highlights

  • The acquisition expands Archtop Fiber's reach into more than five townships in New York's southern Columbia County.
  • The acquisition is part of Archtop Fiber's broader strategy to address the digital divide in underserved communities.
  • Archtop Fiber has plans to acquire more telecommunications companies in the region.

New York-based Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gig, 100 percent-fiber Internet and phone services, has successfully completed its acquisition of GTel, a family-owned telecommunications company based in Germantown, New York. With this acquisition, Archtop Fiber is expanding its reach into more than five townships in New York's southern Columbia County.

Archtop Fiber's GTel Takeover

Archtop Fiber expressed excitement about the completion of the acquisition and the integration of GTel into the Archtop Fiber family. Archtop said it can now begin to fully integrate operations and move forward together with the GTel team.

Bridging the Gap with Fiber Internet

In a statement this week, Archtop Fiber announced that the acquisition of GTel is part of its broader strategy to address the digital divide in underserved communities in New York's Hudson Valley and beyond by offering cutting-edge, 100 percent-fiber multi-gig Internet services.

Hancock Telephone Company and Momentum Telecom Deals

Additionally, in January, Archtop Fiber announced plans to acquire Hancock Telephone Company, a family-owned telecommunications provider based in Hancock, New York. In May, Archtop Fiber again revealed that it had signed a stock purchase agreement with Momentum Telecom to acquire Warwick Valley Telephone Co. Both of these deals are pending regulatory approvals.

GTel's Network Growth

GTel is a regional telecommunications company that provides services to the rural communities of southern Columbia County, New York. According to the statement, GTel was a recipient of three grants as part of the New NY Broadband Program and was able to expand its network to cover over 5,000 individual locations, almost tripling its legacy footprint. Now, GTel's network includes over 300 miles of fiber-optic cabling across its territory.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

