Archtop Fiber Completes Acquisition of GTel, Expanding Reach in New York



New York-based Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gig, 100 percent-fiber Internet and phone services, has successfully completed its acquisition of GTel, a family-owned telecommunications company based in Germantown, New York. With this acquisition, Archtop Fiber is expanding its reach into more than five townships in New York's southern Columbia County.

Also Read: Vyve Broadband Acquires Commercial Arm of ATC Broadband in Vidalia, Georgia









Archtop Fiber's GTel Takeover

Archtop Fiber expressed excitement about the completion of the acquisition and the integration of GTel into the Archtop Fiber family. Archtop said it can now begin to fully integrate operations and move forward together with the GTel team.

Bridging the Gap with Fiber Internet

In a statement this week, Archtop Fiber announced that the acquisition of GTel is part of its broader strategy to address the digital divide in underserved communities in New York's Hudson Valley and beyond by offering cutting-edge, 100 percent-fiber multi-gig Internet services.

Also Read: altafiber Secures USD 600 Million for Fiber Network Expansion in Multiple US States

Hancock Telephone Company and Momentum Telecom Deals

Additionally, in January, Archtop Fiber announced plans to acquire Hancock Telephone Company, a family-owned telecommunications provider based in Hancock, New York. In May, Archtop Fiber again revealed that it had signed a stock purchase agreement with Momentum Telecom to acquire Warwick Valley Telephone Co. Both of these deals are pending regulatory approvals.

Also Read: Vexus Fiber Begins USD 30 Million Fiber Optic Network Construction in Slidell, Louisiana

GTel's Network Growth

GTel is a regional telecommunications company that provides services to the rural communities of southern Columbia County, New York. According to the statement, GTel was a recipient of three grants as part of the New NY Broadband Program and was able to expand its network to cover over 5,000 individual locations, almost tripling its legacy footprint. Now, GTel's network includes over 300 miles of fiber-optic cabling across its territory.