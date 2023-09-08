Orange Mayotte to Upgrade 4G Network in Few More Regions

Orange Mayotte announces the latest upgrade to its 4G network in Mayotte, focusing on modernization and improved service quality.

Highlights

  • Orange Mayotte is upgrading its 4G network with the latest technology.
  • The work is set to commence in the regions of Boueni, Ouangani, and Dembeni.
  • Orange 4G network covers over 90 percent of the Mahora population.

Orange announced this week its latest update, aimed at upgrading and modernising its 4G network in Mayotte. According to Orange, its mobile network quality has been recognised for the third consecutive year by The Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications  and Posts (ARCEP) in Mayotte. Orange Mayotte has affirmed its commitment to providing the best connectivity services to its customers.

Also Read: Orange Initiates 3G Network Phase Out in Poland




Orange Mayotte Network Modernisation

As part of this effort, Orange is continuing its investments to modernize its mobile network throughout the region. This includes replacing existing mobile antennas with the latest generation antennas and deploying a new frequency band, the 10 MHz paired spectrum in the 700 MHz band, which the telco received in May 2022 from the Authority of Regulation for Electronic Communications and Posts in the French overseas territories of Reunion and Mayotte.

Also Read: Cellfie Mobile to Upgrade 4G Network and Introduce 5G-Ready Services in Georgia

Extended Coverage and Increased Connection Speeds

Orange Mayotte says the upgrade will significantly enhance the network's quality of service, extend coverage, and increase connection speeds in 4G+. Orange has emphasised that this upgrade work is in addition to its plan to extend coverage by constructing new sites.

According to the update provided by Orange Mayotte, the network upgrade work is set to commence in the regions of Boueni, Ouangani, and Dembeni.

Also Read: Orange Romania Introduces 5G and eSIM to Prepaid Customers

Orange Mayotte

Mayotte is an overseas department and region of France located in the Indian Ocean, specifically in the Comoros Archipelago. Mayotte is situated in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique.

According to Orange Mayotte, the Orange 4G network already covers more than 90 percent of the Mahora population, and the telco is committed to investing in its network, expanding coverage, and modernizing it to reach as many people as possible.

