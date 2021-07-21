It had been rumoured that Apple could launch a new tablet in the market, and, by the looks of it, the specific tablet could be the new iPad Mini, which should be dubbed the iPad Mini 6, sporting the J310 model number.

Insiders familiar with the matter have recently spoken to 9to5Mac, with reports suggesting that this new iPad could come with the A15 Bionic chipset inside, coupled with new connectivity options and a modern design that appeals to the modern age consumers who want something more than a glass slab.

Much like the new iPhones that should be launched in the upcoming months, the future iPad Mini will supposedly make use of the A15 Bionic processor, with a more powerful chip, called the A15X supposedly being the chipset of choice for the iPad Pro series of tablets, which differentiate themselves with the vanilla variants on power and display technology.

What Will the iPad Mini 6 Offer?

To add to this change in processor, the iPad Mini 6 will also feature USB-C based connectivity, allowing for the provision of multiple different accessories.

To make it better, Apple will also include a Smart Connector, as per rumours, that should make the tablet compatible with the older iPad Air and iPad Pro accessories that a user might own.

The J310 or the iPad Mini 6 could debut alongside another entry-level model, which goes by the codename J181. This tablet is supposedly going to use the dated A13 Bionic processor with its design supposedly being inspired by the older 2019 iPad Air 3. Do take all of these rumours with a bit of salt.

For those of you unaware, Apple shook up its iPad series of devices by opting for the M1-chip for the iPad Pro series of devices, with the chipset being used by the new-age MacBook Air and Pro, allowing for the iPad to really punch above its weight.

Furthermore, in the latest publication of the popular weekly Power On newsletter, the popular Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman had specified what customers should expect from the 2021 iPhone.

According to Gurman, the new iPhones will opt for larger batteries that can be used to power displays that sport a 120Hz refresh rate and an Apple Watch-inspired always-on mode, which sits in line with leaked battery capacities, this comes after the recent Apple watch model, brought wit it a feature to use the display at a lower brightness and variable refresh rate without any noticeable battery impact.