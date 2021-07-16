Apple is contributing to the education system of India in its own way. The Cupertino tech giant is offering customers; not just limited to students but also the parents buying for their children, teachers, and educational staff at all levels free AirPods. According to an IANS report, the offer is already live for customers in India. Any eligible student going to college or a university for higher education can get the benefit of the offer from Apple. So who are the eligible people who can take advantage of this offer?

Apple’s New Student Offer in India, Who is Eligible?

Note that the offer is only available to users going to any university or a college. The offer can be directly provided to a student making the purchase, or the parents can purchase it for their child by verifying first. The offer is also available for the staff and teachers at all levels in the country.

The IANS report says that the offer is live on the Apple Online Store of India under the ‘special education section’.

If the customer is buying a Mac or an iPad for college/university, he/she will be eligible to get a free AirPods (wired charging). In case the customer wants to upgrade to AirPods with wireless charging, he/she can pay Rs 4,000 and also get the AirPods Pro by paying Rs 10,000 extra.

The eligible products under the offer are – MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iMac, Mac mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. All the eligible customers will further get a 20% discount on AppleCare, education discount on Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Eligible users can also get Apple Music Student Plan for Rs 49 per month, which will include Apple Arcade free for 3 months and Apple TV+. This is a good time for the Indian students looking to upgrade to a new Mac or iPad, given the student offers that Apple just announced.