Tata Sky Is Offering This 4K HDR Service Free of Cost to Binge+ STB Users

Tata Sky is one of the largest Pay-TV platforms in the country. The Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator keeps introducing new services and offers to enhance the overall experience of watching content for the users. Just a few days back, we reported that Tata Sky has added Travelxp 4K HDR channel on its platform. Now, the company has announced that this channel/service will be available to the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) users without any additional cost. However, the channel/service will only be free for a limited time.

Tata Sky Is Offering Travelxp 4K HDR Service for Free for Limited Period

Tata Sky will be offering the ‘Travelxp 4K HDR’ service to the Binge+ STB users for free for 1-year from the date of the channel’s launch. The channel can be directly streamed via the internet in 4K quality. For the unaware, the Travelxp 4K HDR is the world’s first 4K HDR channel and is available in multiple nations across the globe (50+ countries).

In addition to this, Tata Sky is also adding six new international internet streaming services for the users. These services include – Pet & Pal, Luxe & Life, Be Crazy, Wow, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Channel, and Sportyfy. All of these channels/services will also be available for the users without any additional cost for one year from the date of launch.

All of these channels can be found under Guide > Internet TV. These channels will be itemised in the ‘Home’ section. Whenever a user will select one of the above-mentioned channels, he/she will be tuned into the service and the content playback will happen with the help of the Internet. If there’s any service that’s 4K in nature, it will be indicated using the ‘4K HDR’ icon in the program information screen.

These new services are all set to enhance and take the user experience of Tata Sky Binge+ STB customers to a new high.