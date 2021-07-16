Amazfit Zepp Z, a Premium Smartwatch Worth Rs 25,999 to Launch in India on July 20

    Amazfit Zepp Z

    Amazfit is soon going to complete its three years in the Indian market. The company first came to India in 2018 and has launched multiple successful products under its ‘GT’ and ‘Bip’ series. Now, on the occasion of its third anniversary, Amazfit will launch Zepp Z worth Rs 25,999 in India on July 20. The Zepp Z is a premium smartwatch that brings both class and high-quality technology into one frame and aims to offer users the best smartwatch experience they have ever had. Let’s take a look at what makes the Amazfit Zepp Z an attractive watch.

    Amazfit Zepp Z Features

    The Amazfit Zepp Z comes with a 1.39-inch HD large AMOLED display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It supports a pixel resolution of 454×454 and has over 50 different watch faces.

    The Amazfit Zepp Z comes with a host of premium and smart features. Firstly, the smartwatch comes with BioTracker 2.0 that can measure your heart rate and alert you whenever there’s something unusual in your heart activity. Then there is the support for OxygenBeats which is the SpO2 sensor for measuring blood-oxygen saturation levels.

    The Zepp Z comes with support for Amazfit’s PAI health assessment system which will let you know whether you are taking your health goals seriously or not. Then there are other useful features such as sleep, stress, and sports activities monitoring. The smartwatch comes with support for 90 different sports modes. Further, there is a built-in GPS and support for Alexa.

    The company claims that the smartwatch can run up to 15 days on a single charge and weighs only 40 grams. The Zepp Z will be available in India starting July 20 via Amazon. As mentioned above, it will be priced at Rs 25,999.

    The wristband material of the smartwatch will be leather to give a more premium feel to the users.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

