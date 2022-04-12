Alliance Broadband 150 Mbps Plan is Not So Different from Jio and BSNL

While popular service providers like Jio and BSNL offer broadband plans with added benefits of OTT and more, some of the lesser-known ISPs such as Alliance Broadband offer plans that are not so different. Alliance Broadband offers a 150 Mbps plan that has reasonable pricing and offers adequate benefits. Mentioned below is the 150 Mbps broadband plan offered by Alliance Broadband which is quite similar to the plan offered by Jio and BSNL.

Alliance Broadband 150 Mbps Plan

Alliance provides a 150 Mbps broadband plan called ‘Cruise’. Users can get the ‘Cruise pack’ that offers 150 Mbps speed at a price tag of Rs 1,000 per month. The ISP offers truly unlimited broadband plans and no data limit is levied upon. However, with the 150 Mbps plan users have to pay the charges for six months upfront. Moreover, the 150 Mbps plan from Alliance Broadband comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

150 Mbps Plan from Reliance Jio

One of the leading ISPs in India, Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. Being on the list of most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Similar Plan from BSNL

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.