Airtel Shuts Down Wynk Music: Answering Your Most Common Questions



For all the music lovers who have enjoyed Airtel's Wynk Music, this moment may bring a tear to your eye as we say goodbye to 2024 and step into December. Every year around this time, Wynk Music would unveil its "Top Music Trends of the Year" through Wynk Rewind. Last year, on December 1, TelecomTalk featured an article titled "Airtel Wynk Music Unveils Top Music Trends of the Year 2023."

Goodbye Wynk Music

Wynk Rewind used to highlight the top artists, albums, songs, and playlists on Wynk Music throughout the year. But as we enter December 2024 and look toward 2025, Wynk Music will no longer be a part of the scene, as Airtel has officially shut it down. As the saying goes, "Change is inevitable," and now Airtel is informing its users about "the new address for top chartbusters!"

Apple Music Takes Over

In its communication, Wynk Music stated: "We're passing the mic to Apple Music."

"As 2024 comes to an end, so does our musical journey together. But the show does go on. With Apple Music, stream over 100 million songs ad-free. With you in music, always! Airtel Wynk Family!"

However, if you are a Wynk Music user, you must have already noticed that the app no longer streams music and only allows you to set Hello tunes. That said, here are the quick FAQs in case you have any questions.

Why is Wynk Music shutting down?

"At Airtel, we are committed to providing the best experience to our users. In continued pursuit of this, we have partnered with Apple Music," Airtel said. Music services on Wynk were completely phased out by the end of November 2024.

How can I set Hello Tunes?

Airtel users can set Hello tunes through the Airtel Thanks App. Also, as of this writing, as verified by TelecomTalk, the Wynk Music app can still be used to set Hello Tunes, but we expect the app to be phased out soon.

What happens to my Premium Subscription?

"Users with an active Wynk Premium subscription will receive a full refund of their subscription amount. We will reach out to you with further details if you are eligible for a refund," Airtel Wynk said.

Free Apple Music Subscription

If you are a regular reader of TelecomTalk, you are probably already aware that Airtel is offering 6 months of free Apple Music to users. More information about this can be found in the story linked above.