Bharti Airtel Truly Unlimited Plans to Come With Extended Validity of Shaw Academy

Bharti Airtel offers some of the best unlimited data plans. It avails customers with high-bandwidth services and is the fastest mobile network in India. Customers of Airtel get really good benefits with the plans they purchase. Airtel Thanks Benefits bring customers free subscriptions of Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, ZEE5 Premium, Shaw Academy, Hello tunes, and cashback on FASTag transactions. One of its plans of Rs 349 also comes with the benefit of Amazon Prime Video with a validity of 28 days. But the Shaw Academy benefit has got an upgrade recently, keep reading to find out what it is.

Bharti Airtel Shaw Academy Validity Increased

Now the customers opting any of the Truly Unlimited plans from Airtel will get the benefit of one-year subscription of Shaw Academy. Earlier, the same benefit was valid until 28 days only, but that has been changed to a whole year now. The Rs 219 plan of Airtel isn’t showing the benefit of Shaw Academy as the telco has restricted the offer for Airtel Thanks Gold Tier members only. Shaw Academy is an online platform for helping people learn from sitting in their homes. So the benefit will be limited to users with at least Rs 249 prepaid recharge. The telco is also providing ZEE5 Premium subscription with its prepaid plans.

Airtel Prioritising Customers

Airtel, in its recent campaign, said that it is going to focus more on customer problems. Customer care is very important to back a good product or service. That is where Airtel is focusing more now. The telco is very determined to solve each and every problem of their customers. Airtel has committed to not repeating its mistakes and enhancing customer experience.

At the same time, the telco is investing pretty heavily on high-speed networks to provide its customers with high-bandwidth all the time. One of the most impressive things about Airtel is that its company board meet every morning to discuss how they can solve customer problems in a better way. Every feedback which is provided to the company is taken very seriously.