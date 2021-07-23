Airtel and Reliance Jio Yearly 2GB Prepaid Plans Collated

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio happen to be the most renowned telecom operators in India that have developed an extensive range of prepaid plans for their customers. Generally, 2GB daily data prepaid plans are used by prepaid subscribers for work and entertainment. Both the telco giants offer 2GB daily internet prepaid plans with different service validity. In this article, we will cover the benefits of the 2GB daily internet prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for 365 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2498 and Rs 2698 Prepaid Plan

If the subscribers are looking for a 2GB internet prepaid plan with the highest service validity, Airtel Rs 2498 plan offers intriguing benefits and services to users. Under the prepaid plan, users get a validity of 365 days and daily 2GB of internet data. Not only this but, users also get truly unlimited calling benefits which justify the price tag. Additional benefits of the prepaid plan include a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. Also, users will get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Lastly, subscribers will get 1 year of free courses at Shaw academy.

On the other side, Bharti Airtel Rs 2698 prepaid plan offers similar benefits to subscriptions. However, Airtel has packed OTT benefits with the prepaid plan. Users will get a Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year that is worth Rs 399. Also, they can claim 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video. All the other benefits that are available in the Rs 2498 prepaid plan will also be available in this prepaid plan. The pricing of both the prepaid plans are exclusive of GST.

Reliance Jio Rs 2399 and Rs 2599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 2399 offers 2GB of internet data for 365 days which is nearly 730GB of total internet data. Under the plan, users enjoy unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. Apart from this, users will also get a subscription to various Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and more.

Coming to the benefits of the Rs 2599 prepaid plan, users will get 740GB of unlimited internet data. Once the FUP limit is finished, users will get 64 Kbps internet speed. Other benefits of the prepaid plan include a one-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar worth Rs 399 at no extra cost. Unlimited voice calling benefits is also included in the prepaid plan.

If we compare the benefits of the prepaid plans, the benefits and services by the telcos are almost similar. However, if users want to save some money on yearly prepaid plans, they can opt for Reliance Jio prepaid plan.