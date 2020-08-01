Airtel Prepaid Customers Can Get 2GB Free Data on Select PepsiCo Products

Bharti Airtel is the second-largest telecom operator in India. The telco has made its space in the telecom market as it offers a variety of plans and added benefits to its customers to give them seamless connectivity and hassle-free experience. Recently, Bharti Airtel beat its core competitor Reliance Jio and reported Rs 157 ARPU. Now, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with a global beverage and snack brand PepsiCo Inc for a new campaign which will offer Airtel prepaid customers a chance to win 2GB free data in the form of data coupons while buying selected PepsiCo snacks and beverages.

How to Win 2GB Free Data?

Airtel prepaid customers with any unique number will be able to avail the offer 3 times maximum through the use of different codes which they will get on every promotional pack of PepsiCo products like Lays Chips, Doritos and Kurkure. The inner side of the promotional pack will carry a 12 digit Airtel Promo code which has to be claimed from the My Coupons section in the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel prepaid customers must note that the amount of free data available will depend upon the MRP of the packet purchased.

Applicable PepsiCo Products

The unique code will be available in four different products of the PepsiCo brand, which are Lays Chips, Kurkure, Doritos and Uncle Chips. Also, customers will be able to see the code in both Rs 10 and Rs 20 variant of the products. Airtel prepaid customers must also note that all the products which are under the offer will be available without a promo offer. So, they must ensure that the product they are purchasing has a promo offer.

Promo Offer Availablity and Conditions

The new campaign offer of Airtel and PepsiCo will start from August 03, 2020, and it will continue till January 31, 2020. Once the customers have claimed code, the data will be made available till January 31, 2020, and can be redeemed at any point before that. Also, customers must note that the free data will be available for 3 days, including the day of redemption.