OnePlus Becomes India’s Top Premium Smartphone Brand Beating Apple and Samsung

OnePlus has been a very successful smartphone company in India. It has time and again come out with fantastic products and made them fairly cheaper than what the market anticipated. Now OnePlus has become the top premium smartphone brand in India beating the likes of Apple and Samsung. It is not the first time this has happened though. OnePlus was the top-selling premium smartphone brand in India back in 2019 as well. The smartphone manufacturer sold over 2 million units last year and also became the first premium smartphone brand to ever do so. It has done it again in the Q2 of 2020.

OnePlus India’s Top Selling Smartphone Brand, Captures 29.3% Market Share

As per research by Counterpoint Analysis, OnePlus captured 29.3% of the Indian market share which was more than any other premium smartphone brand in the market in Q2 of 2020. The OnePlus 8 series 5G was a huge success and it contributed to the rise of OnePlus.

Out of all the premium devices, OnePlus 8 became the top smartphone capturing 19% of the market share. Its counterpart, the OnePlus 8 Pro, which comes in the ultra-premium smartphone segment made its position in the top 3 ultra-premium smartphones in the country.

Vikas Agrawal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “This year has been a year of new learnings and new beginnings for us at OnePlus. And it has driven us to relentlessly focus on bringing excellent technology to our community. As a brand, we are grateful to our India community for their sincere faith in our efforts. And we will continue to work closely with our community to create products that offer truly burden less user experience with unparalleled quality.”

Research Analyst Shilpi Jain, Counterpoint Research said that OnePlus 8 series 5G got the benefit of momentum that OnePlus 7 series had made. Along with that, strong build quality, exemplary design with a larger battery and an impressive Android UI (OxygenOS 10) helped the product make a case for itself. Even though this flagship from OnePlus came at a much higher price than what people generally expect from the company, people still trusted the brand to deliver and it did.