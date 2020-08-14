Airtel Offers 1000GB Additional Data with New Xstream Fiber as Independence Day Offer

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities

By August 14th, 2020 AT 1:32 PM
    As part of Independence Day celebrations, Airtel has rolled out an exciting limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel Xstream Fiber Home Broadband. Airtel is giving 1000 GB free additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities* where Airtel provides Xstream Fiber broadband services.

    Airtel Xtream Fibre offers ultra-fast broadband with speeds up to 1Gbps and serves the requirements of multiple connected devices in today’s homes.

    The limited period offer of 1000 GB FREE additional data adds even more value to Airtel Xstream Fiber plans that start at just Rs 799/month and come with exciting Airtel Thanks benefits such as 12 months Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.

    India is witnessing a massive surge in demand for quality home broadband as people work from home, children take online classes and OTT based digital entertainment grows.

    *Offer not applicable on unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans. 1000 GB additional valid for 6 months.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Vikas

    How is the airtel xtream bb services with LCO based model? Share your experience.might be helpful.

    Reply

