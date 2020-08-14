Reliance Jio Presents 5 Months Complimentary On-Net Calls and Data with JioFi device

The Independence Day offer of the JioFi is providing customers with unlimited on-net calls and unlimited data for five months

    Reliance Jio comes up with new offers around Independence Day every year. The telco has become India’s number one company in a very short span of four years. One of its most successful products, when it started its services, was JioFi. When it came to the market initially, there was a huge demand for the product. It allowed people to connect with the fast 4G network and get high-speed internet anywhere they go even if they didn’t have a 4G smartphone. Now Reliance has introduced an offer with the purchase of JioFi this Independence day. Read to ahead to find out what it is.

    Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer

    The independence day offer of the JioFi is unlimited on-net calls and data for five months. But to get this offer, the customer will have to purchase one of the existing offers from the JioFi plans. So for now, there are three options that a customer can choose from while activating the SIM for JioFi.

    The first offer is Rs 199 which will give you 1.5GB daily data for 28 days. Along with that, you can pay Rs 99 extra for the Jio Prime membership and it will give you 1.5GB data every day with unlimited Jio to Jio mobile calls and 1000 off-net mobile minutes for 28 days and 100 SMS/day for 140 days.

    The second offer is of Rs 249 which will give you 2GB daily data for 28 days and with that, you can also pay Rs 99 extra for the Jio Prime membership. The Jio Prime membership will also bring 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 1000 off-net calling minutes for 28 days and 100 SMS/day for 112 days.

    The third offer comes for Rs 349 and provides 3GB daily data for 28 days and if a customer wants, they can also pay an additional Rs 99 for the Jio Prime membership. The prime membership comes will bring another 3GB daily data with unlimited calling and 1000 off-net calling minutes for 28 days and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

    If you want to buy JioFi, it will cost you Rs 1,999 at the moment. In case you want it in EMI, then you can get it for a monthly EMI of Rs 94. The device acts as a portable Wi-Fi and allows multiple devices to be connected with it.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

