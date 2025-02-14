Airtel and Jio Exchange Witty Banter on Valentine’s Day 2025



Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio exchanged playful banter on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) this Valentine's Day, entertaining users with their lighthearted rivalry.

The Social Media Exchange

The conversation began when Reliance Jio posted a witty Valentine's Day message highlighting its True 5G network, subtly suggesting that Airtel users might need a "rescue." The post read:

"Roses are red, Jio's 5G is True...Happy Valentine's Day to everyone On Jio, and the rest who need a rescue. Chin up, airtel india—we'll keep them happier than you. With Love From Jio"

In response, Bharti Airtel took a different approach, using the opportunity to emphasise its stance on combating spam messages, an issue that has been a growing concern among mobile users. Airtel replied:

"Roses will be red, violets will stay blue. Fighting spam truly keeps all customers happy—maybe you should try it too!"

Competitive Yet Playful Marketing

This is not the first time Airtel and Jio have engaged in competitive social media exchanges. Both brands frequently highlight their strengths through marketing campaigns.