Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Mallapuram District of Kerala Under REP



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Mallapuram district of Kerala to densify its network. The network enhancement project was undertaken across 86 towns and 129 villages, covering a population base of 16 lakh in Mallapuram district, Airtel said on Monday, noting that these additional sites will further augment customer experience in this region for both voice and data connectivity.

Network Expansion in Mallapuram

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Eranad, Kondotty, Nilambur, Perinthalmanna, Ponnani, Tirur, and Tirurangadi under the Mallapuram district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable seamless access to high?speed connectivity in rural and smaller towns in Mallapuram.

Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project (REP)

Airtel has been expanding its network footprint across India under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. This network densification in Mallapuram, Kerala, is part of the REP initiative.

Airtel said it will be augmenting its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala. The project covers all 14 districts of Kerala, with the goal of increasing network capacity and extending services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

Earlier Network Expansions in Kerala

This initiative follows earlier network footprint expansions of Airtel under its rural enhancement project in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, and other districts of Kerala, as reported by TelecomTalk.