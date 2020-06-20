ACT Fibernet Providing 500GB Bonus Data and Rs 100 off on Select Broadband Plans

The promotional offers are part of the World Wi-Fi day celebrations.

By June 20th, 2020 AT 11:55 AM
    ACT Fibernet has rolled out multiple promotional offers including 500GB of bonus data and Rs 100 off on select plans for the World Wi-Fi day celebrated on Saturday, June 20. The World Wi-Fi day is a worldwide initiative to help bridge the digital divide. The initiative is organized by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) under the leadership of the Connected City Advisory Board (CCAB). India’s Reliance Jio is one of the board members of the WBA while Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is classified as an operator member. Several operators around the world are currently providing World Wi-Fi day “celebration offers” including Wi-Fi.hk, a government run initiative in Hong Kong currently offering free WiFi in the region on Saturday.

    ACT Fibernet World Wi-Fi day Celebration Offers

    ACT Fibernet is currently enabling users to save Rs 100 on “select plans” as part of the World Wi-Fi day celebrations. The company said that the offer is applicable on website purchases and the users are required to enter “ACTWIFI100” code at the time of purchase. The offer is said to be applicable across all ACT Fibernet cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

    However, ACT Fibernet has not specified the “select plans” on which the offer can be availed. TelecomTalk has reached out to ACT Fibernet for additional details on the offer.

    The company is also offering 500GB bonus data as part of the World Wi-Fi day celebrations. The bonus data is currently restricted to Twitter and requires users to share the Service Set Identifier (SSID) name to be eligible for the bonus data.

    ACT Fibernet Hiked Plan Prices By Rs 100

    It has to be noted that ACT Fibernet on May 31 unveiled new plans across eight cities. The company in an email notification to its users said that the broadband plans had constant prices despite “increased cost of operations,” one of the factors that led to the company increasing its prices.

    In majority of the eight cities, the prices were hiked in the range of Rs 21 to Rs 26 with the hike mostly implemented on entry level plans while the top-tier plans remain unchanged. In Delhi and Visakhapatnam, the company hiked certain plans by Rs 100.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

