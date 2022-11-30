ACT Broadband Plans Under Rs 900 You Should Check Out

Everyone prioritises speed when choosing a broadband connection for their home or place of work. One of the internet service providers (ISPs) with the fastest growth rate in India is ACT broadband. Users have a variety of options to choose from thanks to the outstanding range of plans that ACT broadband offers for homes and businesses. The ACT Fibernet uses cutting-edge smart fibre technology. Here are a handful of ACT Broadband's plans that cost less than Rs 900 in Bengaluru. Let’s take a look at each of these plans in detail.

ACT Broadband Rs 549 Plan

The ACT Basic plan from ACT has a download speed of 40 Mbps. The company charges Rs 549 per month for users to purchase the ACT Basic pack. The FUP data cap is 500GB, beyond which the internet operates at a speed of 512 Kbps. Users may also obtain free trials for several Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms with this package, including ACT Stream TV 4K, Zee5 subscription, and more.

ACT Broadband Rs 710 Plan

A 75 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Swift is offered by ACT. Users can purchase the ACT Swift pack from the supplier for Rs 710 per month. The FUP data cap imposed with this plan is 750GB, beyond which the internet operates at a speed of 512 Kbps. The OTT features offered by this package are comparable to those of the Rs 549 plan.

ACT Broadband Rs 725 Plan

A 100 Mbps unlimited data plan known as the "ACT Swift Plus" plan is offered by the Bengaluru-based Internet Service Provider. The provider charges Rs 725 a month for users to get the ACT Swift Plus pack. 800GB of monthly data is available with this package. After using up all of the Fair-Use-Policy (FUP) data, the data speed is decreased to 512 Kbps. Similar Over-The-Top (OTT) advantages are available with the ACT 100 Mbps plan as they are with the other two plans described above.