5G RangeXtender Announced by Point 2 Technology

5G has been slowly but steadily growing its reach among countries along with the world. This next-generation network technology is the fastest and the most reliable connection known to mankind. However, delivering such high-speed internet at long distances has still been a challenge for 5G service providers. A 5G RangeXtender has now been introduced by Point 2 Technology, a company known to provide high-performance solutions for cloud and 5G infrastructure. The provider is headquartered in San Jose, California.

5G RangeXtender to Extend Fronthaul and Backhaul in 5G Networks

The 5G RangeXtender is an SFP28 module with proprietary electronic dispersion compensation, which will help in extending the reach of front haul and backhaul in 5G networks. This technology will reduce CAPEX and OPEX, which will result in the total cost of ownership reducing as much as 25%. The 5G RangeXtender will allow existing high-speed fibre links to increase range from 10 Km to 30 Km. The new solution will enable this increase in reach without fibre extension and compensation filters.

Two lanes of bidirectional clock-and-data recovery (CDR) and Electrical Dispersion Compensation (EDC) are combined with a CDR/retime using the PT-E1012322 EDC SoC that sits at the centre of the 5G RangeXtender. This new cutting edge technology will reduce the bit error rate and will make up for the distortion caused by dispersion.

The 5G RangeXtender will enable tests such as pattern generation and checking and local and remote loopback via a real-time eye scanner. The energy consumed by the 5G RangeXtender is about 9Mw/Gb/s with a latency of fewer than 16 ns. The PT-E1012322 EDC SoC being a tiny CSP package, can easily fit in SFP28 modules.

Increased Traffic Will Need to Be Supported After 5G Deployment: CEO of Point 2

Sean Park, CEO of Point 2 Technology, has expressed his views on the 5G RangeXtender by pointing out that once 5G is deployed, wireless carriers will need to support an enormous increase in traffic. He linked the increase in traffic with the need to upgrade data rates of their fibre links for front haul and backhaul 5G networks. He added that their 5G RangeXtender allows existing fibre infrastructure to increase reach from 10 Km to 30 Km through the use of a unique EDC/CDR SoC.